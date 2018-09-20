683 Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Adecoagro SA (AGRO)

683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adecoagro by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Adecoagro by 9,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $903.21 million, a PE ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Adecoagro SA has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.92 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. equities analysts expect that Adecoagro SA will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.