683 Capital Management LLC Buys 11,838,235 Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX)

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 444.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,503,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,838,235 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 17.04% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTX shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

ONTX opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.74. Onconova Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Hoffman sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $44,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onconova Therapeutics Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.