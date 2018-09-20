63,300 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 13,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 10,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $784,973.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,479.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.04. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.02 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 11.84%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

