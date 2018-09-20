62,498 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Boston Partners increased its position in SL Green Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,359,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,279 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 2,613.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 324,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SL Green Realty by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 317,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 146,426 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “$100.62” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Shares of SLG opened at $98.57 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In other news, Director John S. Levy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $103,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,780.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $6,847,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 116 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.3 million square feet.

