53,000 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4,389.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 191.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $89.07 and a 1-year high of $112.10.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.