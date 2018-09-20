$5.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the highest is $5.85 billion. Lennar reported sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $20.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.40 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lennar to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,795.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 16.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co raised its holdings in Lennar by 15.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 8,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.