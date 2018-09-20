$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report sales of $5.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $21.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $22.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $23.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,141,000 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,191,575,000 after buying an additional 3,221,439 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4,550.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,913,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,555,000 after buying an additional 1,872,389 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,093,000 after buying an additional 1,836,662 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $137,210,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,210,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,424,000 after buying an additional 1,502,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,715,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,944. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

