4NEW Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 39.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, LATOKEN, IDEX and Cobinhood. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $53,142.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00280473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00154056 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000209 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.50 or 0.06363061 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,554,977 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

