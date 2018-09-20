48,346 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Lattice Strategies LLC now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $104,000.

MLPA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.