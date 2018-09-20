4,467 Shares in Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Purchased by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,933,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,363,000 after buying an additional 3,190,607 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 25,488.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,808,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,393,000 after buying an additional 697,134 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 594.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 747,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after buying an additional 639,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,891,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). Delek US had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In related news, insider Jared Serff sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $89,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Wiessman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $3,246,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

