4,346 Shares in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 6,198.3% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EV stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $65.50 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

