4,300 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,546,000 after buying an additional 385,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 419.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,353,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,303,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 666,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $33,146,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.04. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $81.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 10,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $784,973.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,479.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

