400,000 Shares in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,782,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 329,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRX stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. AzurRx BioPharma Inc has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

