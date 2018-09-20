39,141 Shares in Athenex Inc (ATNX) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 426.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 47.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

ATNX opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Athenex Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.29% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 102,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,771,134.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,754,684.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $205,425 and have sold 344,317 shares worth $5,859,972. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

