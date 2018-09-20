3,652 Shares in Steris PLC (STE) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Steris during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Steris by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the second quarter valued at about $25,843,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 1,253.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 129,729 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $148,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

NYSE STE opened at $113.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.07. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $117.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.63 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

