$363.25 Million in Sales Expected for Energen Co. (EGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) will post sales of $363.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Energen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.00 million and the highest is $381.10 million. Energen posted sales of $249.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Energen will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energen.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.78 million. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Williams Capital lowered Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Energen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

In other Energen news, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $35,660,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $173,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,501,021 shares of company stock worth $253,904,386 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Energen by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Energen by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Energen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energen by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,443. Energen has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 108.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Energen

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

