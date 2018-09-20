$356.43 Million in Sales Expected for GATX Co. (GATX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post sales of $356.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $349.20 million. GATX posted sales of $359.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $349.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.50 million. GATX had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 target price on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In related news, VP William M. Muckian sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $333,814.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 20,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.94, for a total transaction of $1,782,653.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,668 shares of company stock worth $3,708,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in GATX by 7.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GATX by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 7.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. GATX has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

