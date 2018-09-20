3,525 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,946,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,641,000 after acquiring an additional 218,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $130,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 461,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,006,055.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $79,719.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,954. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $203.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.03 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $459.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

