$29.75 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report sales of $29.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.74 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $110.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.62 million to $110.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $123.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $123.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Maple purchased 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,294,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

