28,765 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ) Purchased by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSJ. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 131.8% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

