2,850 Shares in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,469,000 after buying an additional 361,648 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,675 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 25.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,312,000 after purchasing an additional 522,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 145,318 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Scientific Games from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,552,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,255.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gabrielle K. Mcdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $524,390.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,700. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Scientific Games Corp has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.29.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

