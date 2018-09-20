2,800 Shares in CA, Inc. (CA) Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CA in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CA by 53.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CA in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in CA by 22.2% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CA by 13.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CA alerts:

CA opened at $44.10 on Thursday. CA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). CA had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that CA, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 22nd. CA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.97%.

In other CA news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 14,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $628,048.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 81,531 shares of company stock worth $3,543,039 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CA from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

CA Profile

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.