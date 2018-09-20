2,593 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $115.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $117.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.