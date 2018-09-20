2,568 Shares in Owens Corning (OC) Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $127,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2,016.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $232,000.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $88,523.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,332.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.52 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Nomura set a $88.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. Owens Corning has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

