$250.62 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report $250.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $253.10 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $351.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $956.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $954.10 million to $961.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of AWI opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $7,003,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,630,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,906,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

