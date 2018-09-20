24,983 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xilinx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,317,528 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $95,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 140,239 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,968,994 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,298,079,000 after purchasing an additional 448,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $73,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,583.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $103,885.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,880 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

