23,730 Shares in TAL Education Group (TAL) Acquired by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TAL Education Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

Shares of TAL opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.45 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

