21,658 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 38.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 90.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 156,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 73.48%.

In related news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,429,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.49.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

