$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Energous Corp (WATT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) will post $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energous’ earnings. Energous posted sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Energous will report full-year sales of $1.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energous.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 9,750.39% and a negative return on equity of 182.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WATT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Energous in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of WATT opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.45. Energous has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $38,638.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,444.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 8,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $136,441.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,221.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,082 shares of company stock valued at $523,856 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Energous by 21.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energous by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth about $370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283,821 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 33.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

