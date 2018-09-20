$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) to post sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Hertz Global posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year sales of $9.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hertz Global.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTZ shares. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Hertz Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Hertz Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hertz Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Hertz Global by 63.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hertz Global by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of HTZ stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,961. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $27.27.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.