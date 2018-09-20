$2.50 EPS Expected for NetEase Inc (NTES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. NetEase reported earnings of $3.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $10.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.34 to $13.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.82. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Nomura dropped their price objective on NetEase from $386.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 70,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $5,811,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $19,288,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,635. NetEase has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $377.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

