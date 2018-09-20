$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastman Chemical (EMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.38. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.31.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $85.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,641,059.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $364,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

