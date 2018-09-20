186,350 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 186,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,722.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 384,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 187,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.