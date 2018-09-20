18,500 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Purchased by Davy Asset Management Ltd

Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,132,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,550,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,041 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $9,183,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 35.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 383,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 100,210 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.