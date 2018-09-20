18,018 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Purchased by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,493 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,858,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,368 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,404,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 868,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,961,000 after acquiring an additional 647,602 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,630,000.

AAP stock opened at $169.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $170.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.11. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.47%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.70 per share, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

