1,655 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 186,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $267.60 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $227.86 and a twelve month high of $268.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

