14,156 Shares in Conduent Inc (CNDT) Purchased by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 75.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 42,353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 170.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 204.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after buying an additional 1,087,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David Amoriell sold 33,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $722,133.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conduent to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conduent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Conduent stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Conduent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Conduent had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

