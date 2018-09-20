$11.58 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $11.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.61 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $10.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $44.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.47 billion to $44.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $46.05 billion to $46.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 151.06% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. PHH Investments Ltd. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 41,906 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,231 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

