$108.69 Million in Sales Expected for Evertec Inc (EVTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to post sales of $108.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.67 million to $109.71 million. Evertec posted sales of $102.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year sales of $443.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.58 million to $445.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $465.62 million per share, with estimates ranging from $453.34 million to $473.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Evertec had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 64.95%. The firm had revenue of $113.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Evertec from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 468,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,371. Evertec has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,870.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,985 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

