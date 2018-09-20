10,622 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Purchased by Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

