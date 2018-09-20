1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) CEO Sells $163,650.00 in Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $163,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,523.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. 5,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,895. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $713.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.