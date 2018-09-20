$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 310,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,031,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 955,790 shares in the company, valued at $31,072,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,985,400 shares of company stock worth $487,890,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,278,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,443,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

