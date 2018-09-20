$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegion PLC (ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Allegion had a return on equity of 91.38% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $90.58 on Monday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.