$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International Inc (ICFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.03. ICF International posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.10). ICF International had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ICF International to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research set a $86.00 price objective on ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

In other news, insider Sergio J. Ostria sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $287,842.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $621,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 28,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $2,259,565.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,370 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $5,087,188. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 23.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.