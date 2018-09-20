$0.94 EPS Expected for AT&T Inc. (T) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.98. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in AT&T by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 44,231 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 131,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.47. 748,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,022,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.