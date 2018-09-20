$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.76.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.88. 11,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,831. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $559,389.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,578.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

