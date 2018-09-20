$0.66 EPS Expected for National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, insider Ronald C. Kraemer sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $169,405.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,665.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after acquiring an additional 55,481 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.