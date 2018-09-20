-$0.50 EPS Expected for SunPower Co. (SPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). SunPower posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 338.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28. SunPower had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 60.01%. The company had revenue of $449.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. BidaskClub lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Williams Capital increased their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price objective on SunPower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SunPower from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

In other SunPower news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 27,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $204,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWR stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,519. SunPower has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.