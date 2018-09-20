$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for CubeSmart (CUBE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $147.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $29.40. 1,306,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.08. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 44,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 39,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its position in CubeSmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 733,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

