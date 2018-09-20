$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Monroe Capital posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Monroe Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, September 10th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Monroe Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 44,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,179. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $278.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 62.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 97,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $279,000. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

